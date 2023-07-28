Lifestyle

7 reasons why multigrain bread is best for our health

Health-conscious consumers have become increasingly aware of nutritious food choices. Multigrain bread stands out as a superior option for several reasons.

Nutrient-Rich Composition

Multigrain bread is made from whole wheat, oats, barley, and seeds. It boasts a wide range of essential nutrients, such as fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

High Fiber Content

Multigrain bread is richer in dietary fibre. Fibre is crucial for digestive health and aids in maintaining a feeling of fullness, thus preventing overeating.

Lower Glycemic Index

Multigrain bread generally has a lower glycemic index (GI) compared to white bread. The glycemic index measures how quickly a food item raises blood sugar levels.

Weight Management

Multigrain bread can be an ally in weight management efforts due to high fibre content. It helps you feel fuller for longer, curbing unnecessary snacking.

Cardiovascular Health

Multigrain bread consumption improves cardiovascular health. It contributes to lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation, and decreasing the risk of heart disease.

Sustained Energy Levels

Multigrain bread provides a steady and sustained release of energy. This quality is beneficial for maintaining focus, productivity, and stable energy levels.

Enhanced Taste and Texture

Multigrain bread offers a more complex and nutty flavour. The combination of various grains and seeds gives multigrain bread a more enjoyable texture.

