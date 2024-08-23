Lifestyle

Somvati Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, significance, ritual and more

When the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon) falls on a Monday, Hindus celebrate Somvati Amavasya.

What is Somvati Amavasya?

Amavasya is important in Hinduism. Amavasya on Mondays is Somvati Amavasya. In September 2024, when is Somvati Amavasya?

When is Bhadrapada Amavasya 2024?

According to the Panchang, the Amavasya date of Bhadrapada month will be from 05:22 am on 02 September, Monday to 07:25 am on 03 September, Tuesday.

When is Somvati Amavasya 2024?

According to astrologer Pt. Dwivedi, one can do Amavasya puja, bath-donation, etc. on Tuesday, September 3, as the date will stay even at sunrise.

Can also take bath-donation on the second day

According to Pt. Dwivedi, since the Amavasya date will remain even at sunrise on September 3, one can also perform puja, bath-donation, etc. related to Amavasya on this day.

Why is Somvati Amavasya special?

Amavasya occurs every month, whereas Somvati Amavasya occurs only once or twice a year. Today's washing, generosity, religion, cures, etc. multiply greatly.

Amavasya is the date of ancestors

Religious writings call Amavasya Tithi's divinity Pitra Devta. To comfort the ancestors, Shradh, Tarpan, etc. are conducted on this day. This calms Pitra Dosh.

