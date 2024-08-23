Lifestyle

Which is the world's longest road?

World's longest road

The world's longest road is the Pan-American Highway, which spans approximately 48,000 kilometers (30,000 miles) from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, USA to Ushuaia, Argentina. 

Pan-American Highway

However, it's not a single, continuous road, but rather a network of roads and highways that are connected to form a continuous route.

Pan-American Highway passes through 14 countries

The United States, Canada, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile, before reaching Argentina.

Pan-American Highway

It's worth noting that the Pan-American Highway is the longest road in terms of distance.

About Pan-American Highway

The longest continuous road without interruptions or breaks is the Australian Highway 1.

The distance

This stretches for approximately 14,500 kilometers (9,000 miles) around the continent of Australia.

