Which is the world's longest road?

The world's longest road is the Pan-American Highway, which spans approximately 48,000 kilometers (30,000 miles) from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, USA to Ushuaia, Argentina.
However, it's not a single, continuous road, but rather a network of roads and highways that are connected to form a continuous route.
The United States, Canada, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile, before reaching Argentina.
It's worth noting that the Pan-American Highway is the longest road in terms of distance.
The longest continuous road without interruptions or breaks is the Australian Highway 1.
This stretches for approximately 14,500 kilometers (9,000 miles) around the continent of Australia.