Rose to Turmeric: 7 things to add to bath for astrological benefits

Lifestyle
Incorporating certain ingredients in your bath, as suggested by astrology, can help attract positive energies and improve well-being. Check out the 7 ingredients
Rose petals are associated with Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Bathing with rose petals can attract love, enhance your charm, and soothe emotional wounds
Turmeric is revered in astrology for its auspiciousness and protective qualities. Adding turmeric to your bath is believed to attract wealth and success, remove obstacles
Milk, associated with Moon, is believed to enhance beauty and provide emotional comfort. A milk bath is said to soften your skin, soothe your mind, and attract nurturing energies
Saffron is a sacred ingredient known for its spiritual benefits. When added to your bath, it’s believed to enhance spiritual awareness, attract positive energies, and promote peace
Neem leaves are used in baths to ward off negative energies and evil spirits. Astrologically, neem is associated with purification and protection
Essential oils like lavender balances your energies. Each oil carries specific astrological properties; for instance, lavender is calming, sandalwood is grounding
Adding it to your bath helps cleanse your aura. Astrologically, it strengthens your connection with earth elements, promoting grounding and emotional stability