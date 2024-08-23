Lifestyle

Rose to Turmeric: 7 things to add to bath for astrological benefits

Incorporating certain ingredients in your bath, as suggested by astrology, can help attract positive energies and improve well-being. Check out the 7 ingredients

Rose Petals

Rose petals are associated with Venus, the planet of love and beauty. Bathing with rose petals can attract love, enhance your charm, and soothe emotional wounds

Turmeric for Prosperity

Turmeric is revered in astrology for its auspiciousness and protective qualities. Adding turmeric to your bath is believed to attract wealth and success, remove obstacles

Milk for Beauty and Comfort

Milk, associated with Moon, is believed to enhance beauty and provide emotional comfort. A milk bath is said to soften your skin, soothe your mind, and attract nurturing energies

Saffron for Spiritual Growth

Saffron is a sacred ingredient known for its spiritual benefits. When added to your bath, it’s believed to enhance spiritual awareness, attract positive energies, and promote peace

Neem Leaves for Protection

Neem leaves are used in baths to ward off negative energies and evil spirits. Astrologically, neem is associated with purification and protection

Essential Oils for Balance

Essential oils like lavender balances your energies. Each oil carries specific astrological properties; for instance, lavender is calming, sandalwood is grounding

Rock Salt for Cleansing

Adding it to your bath helps cleanse your aura. Astrologically, it strengthens your connection with earth elements, promoting grounding and emotional stability

