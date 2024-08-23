Lifestyle
Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26th. You can use household items to clean Laddu Gopal.
You can use lemon and salt to clean the brass Laddu Gopal. Cut the lemon in half and then rub the idol with a little salt.
You can also use a mixture of sour curd, lemon, a pinch of turmeric, and gram flour to clean Laddu Gopal. The blackness of the idol will go away.
If you do not have lemon, curd, then you can also use dry mango powder. Make a solution of the powder and clean the idol with the help of a cloth.
If you have vinegar, you can easily polish the brass idol. Clean the idol with the help of cloth or hands with two spoons of vinegar.
Soak tamarind in water for 15 minutes. Now apply the pulp to the idol and clean it with light hands for some time. After scrubbing, clean it with lukewarm water.