5 easy tips to clean brass laddu gopal

When is Janmashtami?

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26th. You can use household items to clean Laddu Gopal.

1. Lemon for cleaning brass

You can use lemon and salt to clean the brass Laddu Gopal. Cut the lemon in half and then rub the idol with a little salt.

2. Use of sour curd and lemon

You can also use a mixture of sour curd, lemon, a pinch of turmeric, and gram flour to clean Laddu Gopal. The blackness of the idol will go away.

3. Clean Laddu Gopal with dry mango powder

If you do not have lemon, curd, then you can also use dry mango powder. Make a solution of the powder and clean the idol with the help of a cloth.

4. Vinegar will bring shine to brass

If you have vinegar, you can easily polish the brass idol. Clean the idol with the help of cloth or hands with two spoons of vinegar.

5. Use tamarind pulp

Soak tamarind in water for 15 minutes. Now apply the pulp to the idol and clean it with light hands for some time. After scrubbing, clean it with lukewarm water.

