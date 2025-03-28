Low Blood Pressure to Increased Bile: 5 Harms of Moringa Consumption

Lifestyle
People who have the problem of low blood pressure should not consume moringa. Moringa or drumstick will further lower BP, which can prove to be dangerous for the body.
Moringa or drumstick, full of nutrients, increases bile. You should not consume moringa during periods, otherwise there may be problems.
During pregnancy, consuming anything, whether it is moringa flowers or bark, can harm a pregnant woman, so it would be appropriate to stay away from drumstick.
If you have diabetes or thyroid problems, then you should also avoid eating drumstick. If you eat drumstick, it can have a bad effect on hormones.
If drumstick is eaten in excess, it also has a bad effect on the stomach. The person may have diarrhea as well as stomach upset.
People who have liver problems should not consume moringa at all.
