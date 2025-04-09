Soft Cotton Sarees Under Rs 500: Relaxed and Cool Summer Fashion

Lifestyle
Everyone wants to stay cool in the summer. You can carry a soft cotton saree like this. Many prints and colors of sarees are available in the market.
Batik design sarees are also available in many colors. The orange print looks great on this blue saree. You can wear it to the office.
Ladies are crazy about orange-white print sarees. This orange saree has beautiful white floral designs. The pallu has a large print design.
The yellow bagh print saree is in highest demand. Ladies are loving it. The pallu has a dark red design.
Booti print saree is also the first choice of office-going ladies. This blue saree has white booties and a classy design on the pallu.
Many ladies love black-white print sarees. The black saree has a white print and a heavy design on the pallu. You can wear it to the office.
Zig-zag print sarees give a sober and elegant look. Such sarees can be styled for kitty parties or even in the office.
