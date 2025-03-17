Lifestyle
Vitamin C serum is a popular skincare essential, known for its brightening and anti-aging properties. You can make this at home with simple ingredients and minimal effort.
Gather Your Ingredients Vitamin C powder (ascorbic acid), Distilled water, Vegetable glycerin (optional, for added hydration), A small dark glass bottle (to store your serum)
In a clean bowl, mix 1 teaspoon of Vitamin C powder with 1 tablespoon of distilled water. Stir well until the powder dissolves completely.
Add 1 teaspoon of vegetable glycerin to the mixture for extra shot of moisturizer and thick consistency.
Pour the mixture into a small dark glass bottle. The dark glass helps preserve the serum from light exposure.
Store the bottle in a cool, dark place and use it within two weeks to maximum freshness. Apply a few drops to clean skin daily, followed by moisturizer.
