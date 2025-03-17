Lifestyle

Reach for the Stars: 7 Motivational Quotes by Kalpana Chawla

The Path to Success is in Your Hands - Kalpana Chawla

"The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it and the courage to get onto it.."

Enjoy the journey - Kalpana Chawla

"You must enjoy the journey because whether or not you get there, you must have fun on the way."

Look Towards the Future

"If you want to do something, what does it matter where you are ranked?"

Don't Choose the Wrong Path - Kalpana Chawla

"Do something because you really want to do it. If you're doing it just for the goal and don't enjoy the path, then I think you're cheating yourself."

Nature

"Listen to the sounds of nature. Wishing you the best on your trek towards your dreams."

Nothing is Impossible in Life

"We crossed the Himalayas in less than two minutes, and then you realise, 'Oh My God, within an hour and a half, we have gone around the whole planet.'"

