Beat the Heat: 6 Hydrating & Refreshing Raita Recipes for Summer

Lifestyle
Cucumber is hydrating and mint cools the body. To make it, mix cucumber, mint paste, roasted cumin, and black salt in yogurt and serve chilled.
To make Boondi Raita, whisk a little water into the yogurt well. Add black salt, roasted cumin, chaat masala and serve by adding boondi.
Pumpkin raita is very beneficial in summer. It gives energy to the body. Add yogurt, chaat masala, salt, black salt and chili, grate the pumpkin, steam it and mix it in yogurt.
To make bottle gourd raita, grate a bottle gourd and boil it in water for two to three minutes. Drain its water and mix it in yogurt, add cumin, coriander, plain salt and mix well.
Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants. To make pomegranate raita, add fresh pomegranate seeds, black salt, a little honey to the yogurt and enjoy the sweet and sour raita.
The sweetness of mango and the coolness of mint is a perfect combination for summer. Cut ripe mango into small pieces. Mix in yogurt, add mint and black salt on top and serve.
Toothpick Crafts: Amazing DIY Projects for Kids and Teachers
No More Drooping Ears: Buy Heavy Kanauti Earrings Under ₹200
Look Elegant Like Fatima This Eid: 7 Stunning Sarees
Dazzling Latkan Earrings: Gold Gift Ideas for Your Sister-in-Law