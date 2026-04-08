A maroon lipstick is a must-have, but adding a few more shades can elevate your look. Explore versatile colors to create a bold, complete, and confident power style.
A mauve lipstick offers a classy, elegant vibe perfect for the office. Softer than bold maroon, it’s ideal for meetings and flatters all skin tones, from fair to dusky.
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