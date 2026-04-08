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6 Shades To Go With Maroon For A Power Look

Maroon is a classic, but these 6 other shades will truly complete your collection. They are perfect for giving you that confident, power-packed look for any occasion.
lifestyle Apr 08 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:instagram
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Maroon Is A Must-Have

A maroon lipstick is a must-have, but adding a few more shades can elevate your look. Explore versatile colors to create a bold, complete, and confident power style. 

Image credits: pinterest
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Soft Mauve Lipstick Shade

A mauve lipstick offers a classy, elegant vibe perfect for the office. Softer than bold maroon, it’s ideal for meetings and flatters all skin tones, from fair to dusky. 

Image credits: gemini
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Dusty Rose Pink Shade

If you're aiming for a fresh and subtle look, go for a dusty rose pink shade. It's a great choice for your daily look. The moment you apply it, your face gets an instant glow.
Image credits: Gemini
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Coffee Brown Lipstick Shade

When you want to give off a strong and confident vibe, choose a coffee brown lipstick shade. This colour really completes a bold lipstick collection.
Image credits: pinterest
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Plum Berry Lipstick Shade

Plum berry is a modern and stylish shade. It pairs beautifully with both light and dark skin tones. This shade instantly gives your face a sharp, defined look.
Image credits: instagram
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Peach Nude Lipstick Shade

If you want a clean and simple look for the office, a peach nude lipstick is your best bet. It makes every skin tone look fresh and is perfect for those light makeup days.
Image credits: Gemini
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Nude Brown Lipstick Shade

While maroon is bold, nude brown offers a subtle balance. This makes a nude brown lipstick shade perfect for your daily makeup routine. It adds a warm depth to your face.
Image credits: google gemini

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