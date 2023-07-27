Sip and savour: 6 drinks for National Scotch Day

Lifestyle
On July 27th, raise a glass and join in the festivities of National Scotch Day. With these six delightful Scotch drinks make sure your celebration becomes a memorable one.
Pick a single malt or an aged blend to experience the range of flavours unspoiled. For a true experience, take your time to savour the scent, and smooth finish of the beverage.
This drink, which is made with Scotch whiskey, sweet vermouth, and a dash of bitters. It brings out the flavour of whiskey while giving a small hint of sweetness.
The classic Scotch cocktail combines rich Scotch with a subtly sweet honey and herb liqueur called Drambuie. It gives a smooth and slightly sweet Scotch experience.
This lively beveragecombines Scotch with orange juice, sweet vermouth, and cherry liqueur. It is a fusion of sweet and smoky flavours that will tantalize your taste buds.
For a refreshing and zesty choice combine Scotch whisky with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a touch of simple syrup. Scotch Sour is a bold choice for sure.
Scotch whisky with delightful champagne creates a truly luxurious experience. Garnish the cocktail with a twist of lemon or a fresh raspberry for a flavour.
Mix your favourite Scotch whisky with chilled soda water over ice, and garnish with a twist of lemon or a sprig of mint. Highball is simple and refreshing.