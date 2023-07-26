Dal Makhani to Butter Chicken: 6 popular foods in Amritsar

Lifestyle
Dal Makhani gets slowly cooked with veggies and spices on charcoal, where fresh butter or malai gets added. Here are the 6 popular foods in Amritsar.
Chicken prepared in Tandoor gives it a smoky and tasty flavour. Tandoori Chicken is a popular Amritsari food in India.
Amritsari Fish is a snack made from gram flour batter and served with a spicy chutney of mint and coriander.
Sarso Da Saag and Makki Di Roti is a popular food of Amritsar enjoyed with white butter, ghee, and jaggery.
A local variation of naan, whenever anyone thinks Kulcha, Amritsar comes into mind. Amritsari Kulcha has many variations and all are delicious.
This dish of flavoursome pieces of chicken dipped in a soulful curry of butter, cream and other ingredients is a must-have food delicacy in Amritsar.