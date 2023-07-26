Lifestyle

Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 6 tasty Malvani foods in Maharashtra

Kombdi Vade is a classic Malvani chicken curry with vade like a gol puri. Here are 6 tasty Malvani foods in Maharashtra.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Malvani Mutton Curry

Malvani Mutton Curry uses ground coconut paste and mutton with spices and is a succulent curry which is eaten with rice or bhakri in Maharashtra.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sol Kadhi

Sol Kadhi is a tasty drink made from coconut milk and kokam usually served with Kombdi Vade.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Fish Koliwada

Spices with a hint of red chilli powder make Fish Koliwada a must-try Malvani dish, which is loved all over Maharashtra.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paplet Saar

Paplet Saar is a dish made with Pomfret cooked in traditional Malvani fish curry.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bombil Fry

Bombil Fry has soft, mushy flesh that blends in with the crispy flour covering it gets wrapped in.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One