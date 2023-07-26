Lifestyle

Waste wisely: 7 effective ways to dispose kitchen waste

Responsible disposal of waste is essential in today's environmentally conscious world. Our kitchen contributes to most of the waste generated at our houses.

Composting

Composting is a natural and eco-friendly way to manage kitchen waste. Fruits, vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, and eggshells are compostable items.

Art of Recycling

Recycle materials like glass jars, plastic containers, and metal cans. These simple recycling habits, can help in reducing waste and conserving resources.

Meal Prepping

 Meal planning and proper food storage to use leftovers ensure that every morsel of food is put to good use. Mindful practices can help you reduce unwanted waste.

Pet Animals

It is always wise to have pets like goats, cows, or dogs at home. Most of the food waste can be given as food to these animals, thereby reducing waste.

Bio Gas Plants

Investing in bio gas plants tackles your kitchen waste disposal effectively. The plants ferment the waste to produce methane, which is used for cooking.

Use Leftovers Creatively

Vegetable scraps and peels can be used to make delicious vegetable broth. They can also be stored by converting it into soup stocks which can be used later.

Rationing Supplies

Ration the supplies before you buy them. Vegetables can be rationed weekly and supplies which have more storage span can be rationed monthly.

