Waste wisely: 7 effective ways to dispose kitchen waste

Lifestyle
Responsible disposal of waste is essential in today's environmentally conscious world. Our kitchen contributes to most of the waste generated at our houses.
Composting is a natural and eco-friendly way to manage kitchen waste. Fruits, vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, and eggshells are compostable items.
Recycle materials like glass jars, plastic containers, and metal cans. These simple recycling habits, can help in reducing waste and conserving resources.
Meal planning and proper food storage to use leftovers ensure that every morsel of food is put to good use. Mindful practices can help you reduce unwanted waste.
It is always wise to have pets like goats, cows, or dogs at home. Most of the food waste can be given as food to these animals, thereby reducing waste.
Investing in bio gas plants tackles your kitchen waste disposal effectively. The plants ferment the waste to produce methane, which is used for cooking.
Vegetable scraps and peels can be used to make delicious vegetable broth. They can also be stored by converting it into soup stocks which can be used later.
Ration the supplies before you buy them. Vegetables can be rationed weekly and supplies which have more storage span can be rationed monthly.