Lifestyle
Monsoon brings with it a unique set of challenges. Clothes take longer to dry, homes feel damp and musty, and spices become prone to infestations.
India is known for its extensive use of spices. However, the humidity during the monsoon season creates a favorable environment for insects and pests to thrive in spices.
These infestations can render spices unusable. But don't worry, there are several tips you can follow to keep insects at bay and preserve the quality of your spices. Here's how:
Cinnamon sticks can help keep pests away from your spices. Placing them in your spice containers deters insects and pests. Cinnamon is also known as a natural insecticide.
To prevent ants from infesting your sugar, use cloves. Add 5-6 cloves to your sugar container. The aroma will keep ants away. You can also use them to keep tea powder and salt dry.
To store spices for an extended period, ensure they are completely dry. It's best to grind spices in small batches as needed, as larger quantities tend to spoil faster.
Instead of storing spices in large containers, opt for small packets. This minimizes air exposure. You can also roast and store them in the refrigerator.