Kerala: Explore the beauty of Idukki's misty hills and waterfalls

Lifestyle
A double-curvature arch dam on the Periyar River, it stands between two hills, Kuravan & Kurathi. At 168.91 meters, it is Asia's first & world's second-highest arch dam.
Established in 1984, the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary hosts diverse wildlife, including elephants, bison, sambar deer, wild dogs, tigers, wild boar, and various snakes and birds.
The District Heritage Museum in Idukki showcases the region's rich history, culture, natural beauty, and prehistoric significance across four sections.
Eravikulam National Park, Kerala's first national park, was established in 1978 in the Kannan Devan Hills to protect the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.
Known for its vast wind farms, it offers stunning panoramic views & a refreshing breeze year-round. The iconic Kuravan & Kurathi statue is a major highlight of this hill station.
Situated along the Kochi-Madurai Highway, the year-round waterfalls and trekking opportunities is a favorite stop for travelers to Munnar.
Vagamon is a scenic hill station famous for its waterfalls, green meadows, tea gardens, and mist-covered slopes.
Stylish & Comfy: 7 Footwear Styles for Holi Festival Celebration
Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Salwar Suit: A Style Statement for Girls
Toilet Paper Crafts: Easy DIY Ideas for Kids to Say Mom is No. 1
Eid Home Decor: 7 Fashionable Styles to Welcome Guests