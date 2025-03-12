Lifestyle

Kerala: Explore the beauty of Idukki's misty hills and waterfalls

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Idukki Dam

A double-curvature arch dam on the Periyar River, it stands between two hills, Kuravan & Kurathi. At 168.91 meters, it is Asia's first & world's second-highest arch dam.
 

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Idukki wildlife sanctuary

Established in 1984, the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary hosts diverse wildlife, including elephants, bison, sambar deer, wild dogs, tigers, wild boar, and various snakes and birds.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

District Heritage Museum, Idukki

The District Heritage Museum in Idukki showcases the region's rich history, culture, natural beauty, and prehistoric significance across four sections.
 

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Eravikulam National Park

Eravikulam National Park, Kerala's first national park, was established in 1978 in the Kannan Devan Hills to protect the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.
 

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

Ramakkalmedu

Known for its vast wind farms, it offers stunning panoramic views & a refreshing breeze year-round. The iconic Kuravan & Kurathi statue is a major highlight of this hill station.
 

Image credits: our own

Cheeyappara Waterfall

Situated along the Kochi-Madurai Highway, the year-round waterfalls and trekking opportunities is a favorite stop for travelers to Munnar.
 

Image credits: stockphoto

Vagamon

Vagamon is a scenic hill station famous for its waterfalls, green meadows, tea gardens, and mist-covered slopes. 

Image credits: Kerala Tourism

