Gujiya to Bhang Pakoras-7 yummy snacks to enjoy during Holi party

Lifestyle
For those looking for something a bit adventurous, these pakoras are made with a special ingredient - bhang (cannabis leaves) paste.
These sweet dumplings filled with khoya (mawa) and dry fruits are a traditional Holi delicacy.
A refreshing drink made with milk, nuts, and flavored with spices like saffron and cardamom. It's perfect for sipping on during the festivities.
Whether it's bhel puri, pani puri, or aloo chaat, these tangy and spicy street snacks are always a hit at any Holi gathering.
Crispy papads topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, and a sprinkle of chaat masala make for a crunchy and flavorful snack.
Grilled or tandoori-style marinated paneer cubes, perfect for those who prefer something savory and protein-packed.
A refreshing and healthy option amidst all the festive indulgence, with a mix of seasonal fruits dressed with a dash of chaat masala and lemon juice.
