Lifestyle
Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur, is also a style icon. Her suit looks are amazing, from which you can take ideas. Like she is wearing a yellow long suit with Karachi work.
Deep purple color in silk fabric will look very classy and royal on married women. It has silver zari work on the neck and elbow sleeves.
If you are healthy and want to hide your fat, then you can carry an oversized lavender color kurta and dhoti style pants like Sheetal. Wear an organza chunni with cut work with it.
Yellow color looks very beautiful on married women. Like Sheetal is wearing a straight cut long yellow color kurta in silk fabric. It has neckline work.
This look of Sheetal will give you a cool feeling in summer. She has adopted a cool and comfortable look by carrying a printed kaftan kurta and palazzo pants in a white base.
For an elegant and royal look at a night party, you can wear a kurta with golden thread work on a black base like Sheetal. Wear a beige color chunni in contrast with it.
Red and white combination will give a married woman a Suhagin look. You can carry a straight cut kurta in satin fabric, white churidar and white color dupatta like Sheetal.
