Lifestyle
Ananya Pandey is wearing a blue colored saree with floral print. The saree features light sequin work.
Ananya Pandey's red saree is made of georgette fabric. You can dress up wearing such sarees. They are comfortable in summers.
Red, blue, yellow sequin saree has gota patti work on the border. The strap blouse makes it special and stylish.
The border of the satin yellow saree, adorned with a bright border, is decorated with a silver gota patti border.
A golden sequin saree with an off-shoulder blouse can be bought for a special occasion. Such sarees are affordable.
A saree adorned with mirror work can be the best option for any party wear. The sweetheart neckline blouse makes it special.
