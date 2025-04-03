Lifestyle

Girls Will Be Obsessed With Saree Glamour! Choose Ananya's 6 Sarees

Blue Floral Print Saree

Ananya Pandey is wearing a blue colored saree with floral print. The saree features light sequin work.

Red Floral Print Saree

Ananya Pandey's red saree is made of georgette fabric. You can dress up wearing such sarees. They are comfortable in summers.

Multifloral Print Saree

Red, blue, yellow sequin saree has gota patti work on the border. The strap blouse makes it special and stylish.

Plain Yellow Satin Saree

The border of the satin yellow saree, adorned with a bright border, is decorated with a silver gota patti border.

Golden Sequin Saree

A golden sequin saree with an off-shoulder blouse can be bought for a special occasion. Such sarees are affordable.

Mirror Work Peach Saree

A saree adorned with mirror work can be the best option for any party wear. The sweetheart neckline blouse makes it special.

Evergreen Beauty: Gift Jaya Prada Style Sarees to Your Mother-in-Law

DIY hair growth hacks: 5 kitchen ingredients that work

Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes for Kids Summer Treats

Radhika Merchant: 6 Hairstyles for Thin, Short Hair to Look Great