Lifestyle
You can create a decoration piece like this from jute, paint, and waste bottles. You can easily make it in just a few hours and enhance the beauty of your home.
If you want to keep a classic item in your home decoration for free, then use a waste big bottle like this. Paint the bottle and make a half face with jute.
If you have gone for a walk by the sea, then pick up lots of shells like this. Then paint the waste bottle. Decorate the mouth with jute and then paste the shells like this.
If you like painting and have a bottle like this lying around at home, first paint it with white color. Then create a woman's body. Then paste the peanut shells.
Take a wine or alcohol bottle and paint it with your favorite color. Wrap jute around the mouth and stick it. Then paste the pistachio shells like this.
You can make a candle stand by coloring old wine bottles. You can color the bottle with your favorite color, you can also paint a design on it. Place 3 bottles like this.
If you have a glass cutter at home, you can make a hanging bottle decor item. Hang original or artificial plants in it inside or outside the house.
