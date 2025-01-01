Lifestyle
Chanakya explained that understanding a woman's nature can be challenging, but certain physical traits can offer insights into their personality and behavior.
According to Chanakya, women with necks longer than four fingers are considered inauspicious for the family.
Women with short necks often lack self-confidence and rely on others for decision-making.
Women with hollow cheeks are often attractive but have a moderate nature, with potential for future advancement.
According to Chanakya, women with thick, broad teeth often lead a life of struggle and find it hard to experience happiness.
Women with hairy ears are considered arrogant and aggressive, often causing conflict and tension within the household.
Lazy women often face repeated failures in life. They may receive family love but lack societal respect.
