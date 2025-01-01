Lifestyle
Avneet Kaur is making a fashion statement along with her acting. Her looks often go viral on social media.
Whether it's a lehenga or a saree, the tie-knot blouse is unmatched. It gives a very stylish look. If you like a revealing look, you can choose this.
Corset blouses have become very popular among young girls. Avneet styled a golden blouse with a plain saree for a bold look.
Avneet Kaur's sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse will enhance both sarees and lehengas. You can get this blouse stitched on both plain and heavy fabrics.
A deep neck gives a very stunning look. If your saree or lehenga is sober, take inspiration from Avneet's blouse for an attractive look.
Avneet Kaur styled a chikankari embroidered halter neck blouse with a yellow printed saree for a classy look. You can choose this if you want to give your bust a perfect look.
Every woman should have a red embroidered blouse like Avneet Kaur's. It will look lovely with both matching and contrasting outfits.
Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more
Heart to Immunity: 9 benefits of Coconut milk for health, wellness
New Year 2025: 10 bad study habits to avoid for better result, success
New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party