Avneet Kaur's blouse designs elevate any saree

Avneet Kaur is making a fashion statement along with her acting. Her looks often go viral on social media.

Backless tie-knot blouse design

Whether it's a lehenga or a saree, the tie-knot blouse is unmatched. It gives a very stylish look. If you like a revealing look, you can choose this. 

Corset blouse design

Corset blouses have become very popular among young girls. Avneet styled a golden blouse with a plain saree for a bold look.

Sweetheart neckline blouse design

Avneet Kaur's sweetheart neckline sleeveless blouse will enhance both sarees and lehengas. You can get this blouse stitched on both plain and heavy fabrics.

Deep neck blouse design

A deep neck gives a very stunning look. If your saree or lehenga is sober, take inspiration from Avneet's blouse for an attractive look.

Halter neck blouse design

Avneet Kaur styled a chikankari embroidered halter neck blouse with a yellow printed saree for a classy look. You can choose this if you want to give your bust a perfect look.

Round neck blouse design

Every woman should have a red embroidered blouse like Avneet Kaur's. It will look lovely with both matching and contrasting outfits. 

