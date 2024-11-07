Liver alert: Signs your liver is in danger

Health
The liver produces bile, which is essential for digestion, filters waste and other unwanted substances, keeping the body clean. These signs show that your liver health is at risk.
Yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes is a major sign of poor liver health.
Abdominal pain and swelling can be signs of an unhealthy liver.
Yellow discoloration of urine is another sign. Red or other dark urine should not be taken lightly.
Itching is also associated with liver disease.
Sudden weight gain and swelling can be a sign of liver disease.
Loss of appetite and sudden weight loss can also be signs of liver disease.
Excessive fatigue can be a symptom of many diseases, but it can also occur when liver health deteriorates.
If you experience the above symptoms, do not attempt self-diagnosis; consult a doctor.