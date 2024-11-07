Health

Liver alert: Signs your liver is in danger

The liver produces bile, which is essential for digestion, filters waste and other unwanted substances, keeping the body clean. These signs show that your liver health is at risk.

Jaundice

Yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes is a major sign of poor liver health.

Abdominal pain

Abdominal pain and swelling can be signs of an unhealthy liver.

Urine colour change

Yellow discoloration of urine is another sign. Red or other dark urine should not be taken lightly.

Itching

Itching is also associated with liver disease.

Swelling

Sudden weight gain and swelling can be a sign of liver disease.

Weight loss

Loss of appetite and sudden weight loss can also be signs of liver disease.

Fatigue

Excessive fatigue can be a symptom of many diseases, but it can also occur when liver health deteriorates.

Note

If you experience the above symptoms, do not attempt self-diagnosis; consult a doctor.

