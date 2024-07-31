Lifestyle

Wayanad to Munnar-7 places not to visit during Monsoon in Kerala

Here are seven locations you might want to avoid during this period.

Wildlife Sanctuaries

National parks and sanctuaries like Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary can be closed or have limited access due to safety concerns for visitors and animals alike.

Hill Stations

Places like Munnar, Wayanad, and Ponmudi can experience landslides and difficult road conditions during heavy rains.

Coastal Areas

Low-lying coastal areas in cities like Kochi and Alleppey may experience flooding and disruption of daily life.

Beaches

Coastal areas like Kovalam and Varkala may have rough seas and restricted beach activities due to high tides and strong currents.

Backwaters

While serene, the backwaters can be less enjoyable during monsoon due to heavy rain and choppy waters.

Waterfalls

Though beautiful, waterfalls like Athirappilly and Meenmutty can be dangerous and inaccessible during heavy rains.

Tea Gardens

Areas like Munnar's tea estates may not be ideal for trekking or sightseeing due to slippery paths and reduced visibility.

