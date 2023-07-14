Seekh to Galauti: 7 mouthwatering kebabs to try in India

Lifestyle
Made from finely minced meat, mixed with a blend of spices, onions, and herbs, Seekh Kebabs are skewered and cooked to perfection over an open flame or in a tandoor.
Originating from the royal kitchens of Lucknow, Galauti Kebabs are known for their unparalleled softness and rich flavors.
Grilled over charcoal or in a tandoor, these kebabs offer a smoky and robust flavor that is hard to resist.
The marinade, typically comprising yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices, infuses the meat with a burst of flavors, resulting in tender and juicy kebabs.
A popular vegetarian option, Hara Bhara Kebabs are made with a mixture of spinach, potatoes, peas, and aromatic spices.
Boneless chicken pieces are grilled or roasted, resulting in a tantalizing combination of smoky flavors and tender meat.
Known for their creamy and delicate taste, Malai Kebabs are made with succulent chicken or paneer (cottage cheese) marinated in a mixture of cream, cheese, and mild spices.