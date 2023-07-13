Lifestyle

Does intermittent fasting prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

The study's conclusions underscore the link between autophagy and the aging-related loss of brain cells.

Image credits: Getty

Increases effectiveness of autophagy

Intermittent fasting may seem like just another diet fad, yet studies have definitely shown that it increases the effectiveness of autophagy. 

Image credits: Getty

What is Intermittent fasting ?

When food is consumed just during a set period of time each day, this is referred to as time-restricted eating as opposed to alternate-day fasting.

Image credits: Getty

Surplus cellular components broken

Organelles, toxic proteins, and other damaged or surplus cellular components are broken down and recycled during this process. 

Image credits: Getty

Elimination of harmful proteins

The study found that even as we age, the elimination of harmful proteins can be maintained by increasing the efficiency of the autophagic process. 

Image credits: Getty

Delays the pathological process

According to the findings, intermittent fasting may "potentially reverse or delay the pathological process in Alzheimer's disease" over time.

Image credits: Getty

Vascular dysfunction

Vascular dysfunction is crucial to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease. Intermittent fasting, on the other hand, encourages vascular health.

Image credits: Getty

Fasting schedules on brain health

These results also provide a framework for future studies that investigate the impact of various fasting schedules on brain health.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One