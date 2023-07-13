Does intermittent fasting prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

Lifestyle
The study's conclusions underscore the link between autophagy and the aging-related loss of brain cells.
Intermittent fasting may seem like just another diet fad, yet studies have definitely shown that it increases the effectiveness of autophagy.
When food is consumed just during a set period of time each day, this is referred to as time-restricted eating as opposed to alternate-day fasting.
Organelles, toxic proteins, and other damaged or surplus cellular components are broken down and recycled during this process.
The study found that even as we age, the elimination of harmful proteins can be maintained by increasing the efficiency of the autophagic process.
According to the findings, intermittent fasting may "potentially reverse or delay the pathological process in Alzheimer's disease" over time.
Vascular dysfunction is crucial to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease. Intermittent fasting, on the other hand, encourages vascular health.
These results also provide a framework for future studies that investigate the impact of various fasting schedules on brain health.