Recreate Dhaba experience: 7 non-veg dishes you can cook at home

Butter Chicken is a staple in dhaba cuisine. It features succulent pieces of chicken cooked in a rich, creamy tomato-based gravy.
Recreate this iconic dish at home by marinating chicken pieces in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and lemon juice.
Sauté marinated chicken pieces with fragrant spices, onions & tomatoes. Layer it with partially cooked basmati rice. Cook on low heat until flavours blend.
Marinate fish fillets in a mixture of gram flour, spices, and yogurt. Deep-fry the marinated fish until it turns golden brown and crispy.
Cooked with tender mutton, yogurt, and a blend of spices, this slow-cooked curry originating from Kashmiri cuisine and bursts with flavours.
Hard-boiled eggs are simmered in a flavorful onion and tomato-based gravy, infused with aromatic spices. Pair it with roti or rice for dhaba-style meal.
Spiced minced meat is stuffed into whole wheat dough and rolled out into parathas. Cooked on a griddle with ghee, these parathas are crispy and delicious.