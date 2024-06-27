SBI to Bharti Airtel: Stocks to watch out for on June 27

Lifestyle
SBI has successfully raised Rs 10,000 crore through its sixth infrastructure bond offering.
The SEBI has launched a probe into Sanjiv Bhasin, linked with IIFL Securities. Officials reportedly seized Bhasin's digital devices and gathered evidence during investigation.
Bharti Airtel acquired 97 MHz, Reliance Jio acquired 14.4 MHz, and Vodafone Idea acquired 30 MHz of spectrum.
ITD Cementation India has obtained a Rs 1,082 crore marine contract for the construction of the Third Berth at Gujarat's Dahej LNG terminal.
FIH Mauritius Investments aims to sell a 9.72 percent interest in CSB Bank in a block deal, to raise Rs 595 crore. The transaction's floor price is Rs 352.4/share.
PI Industries announced the acquisition of Plant Health Care Plc for £32.8 million, to expand its range of sustainable agriculture solutions.