Lifestyle

7 identification cards you need to have if you’re an Indian citizen

Image credits: Freepik

1. Birth certificate

A birth certificate is an official record of person's birth issued by the municipal authority. It provides essential information such as date and place of birth and parents' names.

Image credits: freepik

2. Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI is a vital ID document for everyone living there. It gives a unique 12-digit number to each resident, acting as both proof of identity and address. 

Image credits: Freepik

3. PAN card

The purpose of a PAN card is to assign a unique ID to each taxpayer, making it easier to manage tax administration.

Image credits: stockphoto

4. Passport

Issued by the government, a passport acts as your official ticket to the world. It verifies your identity and citizenship, making it essential for any international travel.

Image credits: Getty

5. Driving license

Your driver's licence is more than just permission to drive. It's your official ID, proving you passed the tests to be a safe driver who knows the rules.

Image credits: freepik

6. Voter ID

It serves as proof of identity and residence, ensuring that only eligible voters can cast their votes, thereby upholding the integrity of the electoral process. 

Image credits: social media

7. Marriage certificate

It issued by the government. It unlocks a whole world of benefits, like sponsoring your spouse's visa, sharing insurance plans, and even inheriting from each other.

Image credits: Freepik
