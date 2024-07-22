World Brain Day 2024: 7 ways to boost your memory

Lifestyle
On World Brain Day, here are 7 methods to boost your memory
Physical activity increases blood flow to brain, enhancing memory, cognitive function. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, like walking or swimming, five times a week
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins supports brain health. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, nuts, and seeds, are particularly beneficial for memory
Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as puzzles, reading, learning a new skill, or playing musical instruments. Mental exercises help create new neural connections
Adequate sleep is essential for memory consolidation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to help your brain process and retain information effectively
Chronic stress negatively impacts memory. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, yoga, or spending time in nature to improve mental clarity
Maintaining social connections helps keep your brain active. Engage in regular social activities, join clubs, or volunteer to stay mentally sharp and emotionally healthy
Certain supplements, like ginkgo biloba, ginseng, B vitamins, may support memory, cognitive function. Consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen