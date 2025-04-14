Sargun Mehta's Saree and Blouse Styles: Look Stunning!

Lifestyle
If you want to upgrade your look, you can copy Sargun Mehta's style. Carry a sparkling black saree with a strap blouse to a party. This will make your look classy.
You can carry a heavy work saree in these house functions. Style it with a dori blouse. The guests coming home will praise your stunning look.
You can style a pink shimmery saree at your friend's wedding. Wear an off-shoulder blouse with this saree. This will add charm to your look.
You can style a sleeveless blouse with a printed silk saree. You can also wear it to the office in summer. This will make you feel cool and relieve you from the heat.
Carry a heavy work blouse with a red golden border georgette saree. This blouse has zari threads with pearls. Style this saree look at a wedding party.
A designer blouse will look great with a crepe saree. This saree has a red flower cut style blouse, which will look quite graceful. You can also wear it to a night party.
You can wear a sleeveless blouse with a shiny net saree. You can style this look at a kitty party. This will make a great impression on the other ladies.
Dark lips? THESE 6 lipstick shades will flatter & enhance your look
Snake Plant to Aloe Vera: 6 plants that cool home naturally
6 things you should always keep PRIVATE for a successful life
Curd power: 7 AMAZING health benefits you didn't know about