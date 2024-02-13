Lifestyle

Saraswati Puja: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat and more about Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami is a popular Hindu spring celebration. Wisdom, knowledge, and art Goddess Saraswati is honoured at the event. 

Saraswati Puja falls on February 14. 
Shubh Muhurat: 07:01 AM to 12:35 PM
Duration: 5 Hours 35 Mins

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment: 12:35 PM
Panchami Tithi Begins: 02:41 PM on Feb 13, 2024
Panchami Tithi Ends: 12:09 PM on Feb 14, 2024

Saraswati Puja entails cleaning and decorating a sacred location with her picture. Devotees collect flowers, incense, fruits, and yellow gifts.

Chanting Saraswati Vandana or goddess hymns and lighting a diya and incense create a spiritual atmosphere for the ceremony. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, and sweets.

Books, musical instruments, and learning equipment are put at the goddess's feet to symbolise wisdom and creativity. During puja, Saraswati mantras and prayers resound.

After the Saraswati Arti, prasad is distributed to thank the goddess. Beyond ceremonies, cultural activities honour Goddess Saraswati's influence on arts and creativity.

The festival goes beyond the ceremonies, with cultural activities honouring Goddess Saraswati's influence on art and creativity.

