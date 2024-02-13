Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic places to visit in Mumbai

Lifestyle
Explore Mumbai's romantic charm this Valentine's Day! From iconic landmarks to serene beaches, discover enchanting spots perfect for lovebirds
Also known as the Queen's Necklace, Marine Drive is one of Mumbai's most iconic spots. The sea-facing promenade offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea
This historical monument is not only a symbol of Mumbai but also a popular spot for couples. You can take a romantic stroll around the area, enjoy boat rides
A short ferry ride from the Gateway of India takes you to the Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
One of Mumbai's most famous beaches, Juhu Beach is an ideal spot for a leisurely evening walk with your loved one. You can enjoy the sunset, indulge in street food
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city by visiting the serene Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Take a nature walk, go birdwatching, or enjoy a peaceful picnic amidst lush greenery
If you and your partner appreciate art and history, this museum is a must-visit. Explore its extensive collection of art, artifacts, and sculptures
Another picturesque sea-facing promenade, Worli Sea Face offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link