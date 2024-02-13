Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic places to visit in Mumbai

Explore Mumbai's romantic charm this Valentine's Day! From iconic landmarks to serene beaches, discover enchanting spots perfect for lovebirds

Image credits: Pixabay

Marine Drive

Also known as the Queen's Necklace, Marine Drive is one of Mumbai's most iconic spots. The sea-facing promenade offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea

Image credits: Pixabay

Gateway of India and Colaba Causeway

This historical monument is not only a symbol of Mumbai but also a popular spot for couples. You can take a romantic stroll around the area, enjoy boat rides

Image credits: Pixabay

Elephanta Caves

A short ferry ride from the Gateway of India takes you to the Elephanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Image credits: Pixabay

Juhu Beach

One of Mumbai's most famous beaches, Juhu Beach is an ideal spot for a leisurely evening walk with your loved one. You can enjoy the sunset, indulge in street food

Image credits: Pixabay

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city by visiting the serene Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Take a nature walk, go birdwatching, or enjoy a peaceful picnic amidst lush greenery

Image credits: Pixabay

Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly Prince of Wales Museum)

If you and your partner appreciate art and history, this museum is a must-visit. Explore its extensive collection of art, artifacts, and sculptures

Image credits: Pixabay

Worli Sea Face

Another picturesque sea-facing promenade, Worli Sea Face offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Image credits: Pixabay
