Appam-Stew to Puttu-Kadala: 7 breakfast delights of Kerala

Image credits: Getty

Idiyappam with Egg Curry

Idiyappam, also known as string hoppers, is a delicate and versatile rice noodle dish that pairs beautifully with a rich and spicy egg curry.

Image credits: Facebook

Puttu and Kadala Curry

Puttu, cylindrical steamed rice cakes is served alongside kadala curry, a flavorful dish made from black chickpeas cooked in a spiced coconut gravy.

Image credits: Getty

Appam with stew

Appam, a soft and fluffy pancake made from fermented rice batter, is paired with a fragrant and creamy stew made from coconut milk, vegetables, and spices.

Image credits: Facebook

Dosa with chutney and sambar

While dosa is a South Indian staple enjoyed across the region, Kerala's version of this crispy and savory pancake is truly exceptional.

Image credits: Getty

Uttappam with Coconut chutney

Uttapam, a thick and savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, is served with creamy coconut chutney and tangy tomato chutney.

Image credits: Getty

Ada (Steamed Rice Dumplings)

Ada is a traditional Kerala delicacy made from rice flour, coconut, and jaggery, folded in banana leaves and steamed.

Image credits: our own
