Lifestyle
Idiyappam, also known as string hoppers, is a delicate and versatile rice noodle dish that pairs beautifully with a rich and spicy egg curry.
Puttu, cylindrical steamed rice cakes is served alongside kadala curry, a flavorful dish made from black chickpeas cooked in a spiced coconut gravy.
Appam, a soft and fluffy pancake made from fermented rice batter, is paired with a fragrant and creamy stew made from coconut milk, vegetables, and spices.
While dosa is a South Indian staple enjoyed across the region, Kerala's version of this crispy and savory pancake is truly exceptional.
Uttapam, a thick and savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, is served with creamy coconut chutney and tangy tomato chutney.
Ada is a traditional Kerala delicacy made from rice flour, coconut, and jaggery, folded in banana leaves and steamed.