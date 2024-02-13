Lifestyle

Saraswati Puja 2024: Why is it called the Bong Valentine's Day?

The day is also known as the Valentine's Day of Bengalis. Young couples, graced in matching outfits roam around streets of Kolkata, ushering in 'Bosonto'/Spring- the season of love

Cultural Significance

In Bengal, Saraswati Puja has it's own cultural siginificance. The schools and colleges remain open and what better way to start a young-age romance?

Spring- The season of Love

'Bosonto'/ Spring ushers in new beginning with 'Polash' (Red Oleander) blossoming and birds chirping making the perfect ambience for a first date

Goddess of Wisdom

Bengalis keep their books and copies at the feat of the Goddess and refrain from studying on this day, making it a perfect excuse to go on that romantic date

Auspicious Love

Thanks to Ma, you might even find your serious romantic relationship writing that perfectly penned verse for your crush

Traditional Day

Bengali women look the best in saree and Bong men look handsome in kurta pyajamas. Couples dress up in their traditonal best and spend time on the ghats of Ganga

The Mandatory visit to Prinsep Ghat

Prinsep Ghat is thronged with young couples trying to get a place at the perfectly Instagrammable place for the perfect picture

