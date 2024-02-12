Lifestyle

Maldives

Stay at a romantic beachfront guesthouse on a small island, snorkel in pristine seas, or take a sunset cruise.

Nepal

Just a short flight away, Nepal offers breathtaking mountain scenery, serene lakes, and rich cultural experiences.
 

Sri Lanka

Enjoy a romantic beach holiday in Mirissa, trekking in Ella, or seeing Kandy and Sigiriya's cultural sites.

Thailand

Thailand is an excellent choice for a romantic escape with its diverse attractions and affordable prices.

Bhutan

Bhutan offers tranquillity and spirituality on a budget. Visit historic monasteries, trek through beautiful scenery, and experience Bhutanese culture.

Bali, Indonesia

While flights may be a bit pricier, once you're in Bali, you'll find plenty of affordable accommodations, delicious street food, and breathtaking scenery. 

Vietnam

Vietnam is a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty, rich history, delicious cuisine, and affordable travel options.

Malaysia

Malaysia is perfect for budget travellers due to its unique culture, breathtaking scenery, and low rates.

