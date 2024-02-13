Lifestyle

Vasant Panchami 2024: 5 Bollywood inspired yellow sarees to wear

From Alia Bhatt's chiffon saree to Ananya Panday's bright yellow organza, elevate your Saraswati Puja with these Bollywoood inspired saree looks

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked a princess as she wore this summer yellow saree laden with house sparrow motif

Image credits: Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

Vasant Panchami celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Saraswati. Madhuri Dixit in this mirron work saree serves the perfect inspiration

Image credits: Instagram

Ananya Panday

In this organza yellow saree the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa' actress serves major fashion goals with this halter neck blouse

Image credits: Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

In this yellow organza saree, with minimal makeup Vaani Kapoor exudes chic sophistication

Image credits: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari's glamourous look in this yellow organza saree and mirror-work laden blouse is just the right combination for the occassion

Image credits: Instagram
