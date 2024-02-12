Lifestyle

7 temples to visit in Odisha

Image credits: our own

Jagannath Temple, Puri

A sacred Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, located in Puri. It's part of the Char Dham pilgrimage and hosts the famous Rath Yatra festival annually.

Image credits: Getty

Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar

One of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its architectural grandeur and intricate carvings. It's a significant pilgrimage site for Shaivites.

Image credits: Bhubaneswar tourism

Konark Sun Temple

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its architectural brilliance and depiction of the Sun God's chariot. It's an iconic symbol of Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

Image credits: our own

Mukteshwar Temple, Bhubaneswar

An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, characterized by its exquisite architecture and intricate carvings. It's known for its architectural finesse and historical significance.

Image credits: Odisha Tourism

Rajarani Temple, Bhubaneswar

Known for its unique architectural style and sculptural embellishments, the Rajarani Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a notable tourist attraction in Bhubaneswar.

Image credits: Bhubaneswar Tourism

Ananta Vasudeva Temple, Bhubaneswar

A significant Vaishnavite temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, known for its serene ambiance and beautiful architecture. It's an important pilgrimage site for devotees.

Image credits: Bhubaneswar Tourism

Maa Tarini Temple, Keonjhar

Situated atop a hill in Keonjhar district, this temple is dedicated to Maa Tarini, a revered deity in Odisha. It attracts a large number of devotees, especially during festivals.

Image credits: Odisha Tourism
Find Next One