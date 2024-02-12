7 temples to visit in Odisha

Lifestyle
A sacred Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath, located in Puri. It's part of the Char Dham pilgrimage and hosts the famous Rath Yatra festival annually.
One of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its architectural grandeur and intricate carvings. It's a significant pilgrimage site for Shaivites.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its architectural brilliance and depiction of the Sun God's chariot. It's an iconic symbol of Odisha's rich cultural heritage.
An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, characterized by its exquisite architecture and intricate carvings. It's known for its architectural finesse and historical significance.
Known for its unique architectural style and sculptural embellishments, the Rajarani Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a notable tourist attraction in Bhubaneswar.
A significant Vaishnavite temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, known for its serene ambiance and beautiful architecture. It's an important pilgrimage site for devotees.
Situated atop a hill in Keonjhar district, this temple is dedicated to Maa Tarini, a revered deity in Odisha. It attracts a large number of devotees, especially during festivals.