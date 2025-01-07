Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know why Naga Sadhus not wear clothes and more

Lifestyle
The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj starts on January 13th and continues until February 26th. Over 400 million people, including Naga Sadhus, are expected to attend.
Naga Sadhus live a distinct life, seen as protectors of the Hindu faith, ready to defend it in times of crisis.
While Naga Sadhus worship various deities based on their Akhara's traditions, Lord Shiva is revered by all as their primary deity.
Nagas believe that, like their deity Lord Shiva who resides in cremation grounds clad in tiger skin, they too should renounce clothing.
Naga Sadhus cover their bodies with sacred ash, considering it their clothing and adornment, essential for life and preventing skin diseases.
Naga Sadhus are also known as Digambara, meaning 'sky-clad,' signifying that they consider the directions as their clothing.
