Eyes Won't Blink! Choose These 6 Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired Dresses

Sequin Sharara with Deep Neck Top

Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a sequin black sharara. She has paired it with a matching deep V-neck top. You can also recreate this ethnic look.

Plain Sharara with Off-Shoulder Top

Aditi is wearing an embroidered off-shoulder brown top with a plain sharara. Minimal jewelry and brown lipstick enhance the overall look.

Crop Top with Silk Skirt

The actress is wearing a green crop top with a silk zari work skirt, and she looks nothing less than an angel.

Off-Shoulder Embroidered Gown

An off-shoulder embroidered gown can also be worn on special occasions. Be sure to wear a matching necklace with it.

Satin Shirt and Skirt Look

The actress looks absolutely regal in a plain green satin shirt and zari work skirt. The jhumka completes her ethnic look.

One-Side Off-Shoulder Dress

If you want to dress up for special occasions, be sure to wear a one-side off-shoulder dress. Complete the look with a gold choker.

