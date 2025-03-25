Lifestyle
Aditi Rao Hydari is wearing a sequin black sharara. She has paired it with a matching deep V-neck top. You can also recreate this ethnic look.
Aditi is wearing an embroidered off-shoulder brown top with a plain sharara. Minimal jewelry and brown lipstick enhance the overall look.
The actress is wearing a green crop top with a silk zari work skirt, and she looks nothing less than an angel.
An off-shoulder embroidered gown can also be worn on special occasions. Be sure to wear a matching necklace with it.
The actress looks absolutely regal in a plain green satin shirt and zari work skirt. The jhumka completes her ethnic look.
If you want to dress up for special occasions, be sure to wear a one-side off-shoulder dress. Complete the look with a gold choker.
