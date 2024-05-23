Lifestyle

Santorini to Positano: 7 photogenic Summer destinations in the World

Explore stunning summer scenery in Santorini, Positano, Cinque Terre, Banff, Snaefellsnes, Kyoto, and Maui, perfect for your next photography adventure

Image credits: Pixabay

Santorini, Greece

Known for its iconic blue-domed churches, white-washed buildings, and stunning sunsets over the Aegean Sea, Santorini is a dreamy destination for photographers

Image credits: Pixabay

Positano, Italy

This picturesque cliffside village along the Amalfi Coast boasts colorful buildings cascading down to the sparkling Mediterranean Sea creating a post-card scene

Image credits: Pixabay

Cinque Terre, Italy

Comprising five charming villages perched on rugged cliffs overlooking the Ligurian Sea, Cinque Terre offers breathtaking coastal views, scenic hiking trails

Image credits: Pixabay

Banff National Park, Canada

With its turquoise glacial lakes, majestic mountain peaks, and lush forests, Banff National Park provides endless opportunities for the perfect picture

Image credits: Pixabay

Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Iceland

The Snaefellsnes Peninsula features dramatic landscapes including volcanic craters, black sand beaches, and the iconic Kirkjufell mountain perfect for landscape photography

Image credits: Pixabay

Kyoto, Japan

Renowned for its historic temples, traditional wooden houses, and enchanting bamboo forests, Kyoto offers a wealth of photogenic spots

Image credits: Pixabay

Maui, Hawaii, USA

With its pristine beaches, cascading waterfalls, and stunning sunrises atop Haleakalā volcano, Maui is a paradise for photographers

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One