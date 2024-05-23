Lifestyle

Weight loss tips: ICMR reveals 7 ways to drop to extra kilos

1. Avoid foods with excess oil & more

Avoid packaged foods and foods containing excess oil, salt, sugar, added colours and other additives.

2. Add fresh vegetables

To maintain proper weight, ICMR says that one must include fresh vegetables in every meal. Consume whole grains, pulses, and beans.

3. Regular physical activity

Regular physical activity and yoga are crucial to maintain a good health and weight.

4. Should not be less than 1000 Kcal

Weight reduction diets should not be less than 1000 Kcal per day and should be all-encompassing of nutrients.

5. Avoid drugs or supplements

One should avoid rapid weight loss and use of anti-obesity drugs.

6. Snack options

When snacking, reach for nutrient-dense options like a handful of nuts, plain yoghurt, or cut vegetables with some spice added.

7. Option for healthy cooking

Opt for healthy cooking options like grilling, baking, steaming, or sateuing with minimal oil instead of frying. This reduces the energy density of your meals.

