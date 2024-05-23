Weight loss tips: ICMR reveals 7 ways to drop to extra kilos

Lifestyle
Avoid packaged foods and foods containing excess oil, salt, sugar, added colours and other additives.
To maintain proper weight, ICMR says that one must include fresh vegetables in every meal. Consume whole grains, pulses, and beans.
Regular physical activity and yoga are crucial to maintain a good health and weight.
Weight reduction diets should not be less than 1000 Kcal per day and should be all-encompassing of nutrients.
One should avoid rapid weight loss and use of anti-obesity drugs.
When snacking, reach for nutrient-dense options like a handful of nuts, plain yoghurt, or cut vegetables with some spice added.
Opt for healthy cooking options like grilling, baking, steaming, or sateuing with minimal oil instead of frying. This reduces the energy density of your meals.