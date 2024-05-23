Lifestyle

Munnar to Alleppey:7 famous monsoon getaways in India

Embark on a monsoon odyssey through India's breathtaking destinations. From mist-covered hills to serene backwaters, explore nature's enchantment

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar's lush tea gardens and rolling hills come alive during the monsoon. The rain enhances the beauty of its emerald-green plantations, waterfalls, and misty landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg's coffee plantations and verdant valleys become even more picturesque during the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Goa

While Goa is famed for its beaches, the monsoon transforms it into a lush green paradise. The lesser crowds make it perfect for exploring Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Image credits: Pixabay

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

This hill station's strawberry farms, dense forests, and scenic viewpoints like Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point are drenched in mist and rain

Image credits: Pixabay

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur's palaces and lakes like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar sparkle in the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Shillong, Meghalaya

Often called the 'Scotland of the East,' Shillong receives heavy rainfall, making its pine-covered hills, waterfalls like Elephant Falls

Image credits: Pixabay

Alleppey, Kerala

Famous for its backwaters, Alleppey's monsoon season offers a tranquil and picturesque retreat. Houseboat cruises through rain-drenched paddy fields

Image credits: Pixabay
