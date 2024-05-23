Munnar to Alleppey:7 famous monsoon getaways in India

Lifestyle
Embark on a monsoon odyssey through India's breathtaking destinations. From mist-covered hills to serene backwaters, explore nature's enchantment
Munnar's lush tea gardens and rolling hills come alive during the monsoon. The rain enhances the beauty of its emerald-green plantations, waterfalls, and misty landscapes
Known as the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg's coffee plantations and verdant valleys become even more picturesque during the monsoon
While Goa is famed for its beaches, the monsoon transforms it into a lush green paradise. The lesser crowds make it perfect for exploring Dudhsagar Waterfalls
This hill station's strawberry farms, dense forests, and scenic viewpoints like Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point are drenched in mist and rain
Known as the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur's palaces and lakes like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar sparkle in the monsoon
Often called the 'Scotland of the East,' Shillong receives heavy rainfall, making its pine-covered hills, waterfalls like Elephant Falls
Famous for its backwaters, Alleppey's monsoon season offers a tranquil and picturesque retreat. Houseboat cruises through rain-drenched paddy fields