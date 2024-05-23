Lifestyle
Lotteries in India are run by the government which gives hope to people to earn some money.
The winning price of the DEAR COMET lottery is Rs 1 crore and the winning number is 94H42377
Dear LAKE result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Sandpiper result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.
Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.