Sanjeeda Shaikh’s 6 stylish blouse designs you’ll want to try

Lifestyle
Young girls love deep neck blouses. If you're wearing a plain saree, pair it with a strappy tassel work deep neck blouse. Heavy necklace and earrings will look lovely.
To make a golden lehenga stand out, you can wear a star-work golden blouse like Sanjeeda's. It has a broad V-neck and a deep cleavage. You can look stunning wearing it.
Simple blouse designs are perfect for a bold look. This Banarasi sweetheart neck puff sleeve blouse by Sanjeeda is best choice. You can steal the show by wearing it with a saree.
This infinity pattern sheer blouse design makes her look even more beautiful. She has kept the neck quite deep. If you want, you can also stitch a less deep blouse in this pattern.
If you are planning to wear a saree or lehenga, choose a simple paan design blouse like Sanjeeda Shaikh. You can add charm with full sleeves while keeping the neckline deep.
To give a unique touch to your lehenga, team it up with a mirror work silver blouse like Sanjeeda Shaikh. She kept the look minimal by wearing only a heavy neckpiece.
(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga
Winter Solstice 2024: Know everything about SHORTEST day of the year
PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's inspired saree collection– Silk, Banarasi
Chanakya Niti: 4 secrets you should never share with anyone