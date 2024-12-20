Lifestyle
Kiara Advani styles a mirror work blouse with a pleasing deep neck, giving a bold look to a plain lehenga. You can wear it with a saree.
The actress chose a sleeveless cutout blouse with a light turquoise lehenga. If you like a bold look, choose this. These will look great with satin-cotton sarees.
The infinity blouse adds fusion to the saree. Choose this if you're bored of wearing bralette-round necks. It gives the breasts a perfect shape and looks different.
Kiara Advani chose a tube-style velvet blouse with a sequined saree. If you have a heavy bust, ignore this. Instead, you can wear an off-shoulder blouse.
Everyone should have a golden blouse like Kiara Advani's. The actress styled it with a square neck. If you don't like the revealing look, you can add sleeves.
Wear a multicolor blouse to give a fusion look to a polka dot saree. Kiara has kept the neckline broad. Choose ready-made options instead of getting such blouses stitched.
A sweetheart neckline blouse focuses on the cleavage, making the saree look gorgeous. Choose this if you don't like wearing too much jewellery.
Kiara styled a V-neck blouse with sleeve cuts, giving a classy look to a printed lehenga. Whether you have a heavy or small bust, these always look perfect.
