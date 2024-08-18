Samosa to Pakoras-7 Indian snacks to enjoy on Raksha Bandhan

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular Indian snacks to enjoy on this special occasion
Deep-fried pastry stuffed with spicy potatoes, peas, and minced meat are a classic Indian snack. They are crispy exterior and soft interior, eaten with tamarind or mint chutney.
Kachori is a flaky, deep-fried pastry with a spicy lentil, pea, or onion filling. Popular variations include Moong Dal Kachori and Pyaaz Kachori, which provide pleasant snacks.
Spiced gramme flour battered pakoras are deep-fried fritters prepared with potatoes, onions, spinach, or paneer. They're crunchy and go well with tea.
Aloo Tikki is mashed potatoes blended with spices, shaped into patties, and then shallow-fried till crispy. Yoghurt, tamarind, and mint chutney are typical accompaniments.
Bhel Puri is a light and tangy snack made from puffed rice, sev (crispy noodles), chopped onions, tomatoes, and a mix of sweet and spicy chutneys.
Dhokla, a soft, spongy fermented rice and chickpea batter cake, is acidic and savoury. When served with green chutney, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and shredded coconut are added.
Though usually served as a major meal, Paneer Tikka can be snacked on. Grilled or roasted marinated paneer cubes are smokey. It makes a tasty, protein-rich holiday snack.