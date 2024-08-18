Nuts to Leafy greens: What food items to eat while breastfeeding?

Lifestyle
Spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and folate, essential for your and your baby’s health.
Foods like chicken, turkey, tofu, and fish provide high-quality protein, which supports energy levels and helps in tissue repair.
Brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal, and whole-wheat bread provide essential nutrients and fiber. They help maintain steady energy levels and support digestion.
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids that benefit your baby's brain development.
Berries, oranges, apples, and bananas are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. They help boost your immune system and provide natural energy.
Yogurt, milk, or fortified plant-based milk (like almond or soy milk) offers calcium and vitamin D, which are important for bone health.