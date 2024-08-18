Lifestyle

Nuts to Leafy greens: What food items to eat while breastfeeding?

Leafy Greens

Spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and folate, essential for your and your baby’s health.

Lean Proteins

Foods like chicken, turkey, tofu, and fish provide high-quality protein, which supports energy levels and helps in tissue repair. 

Whole Grains

Brown rice, quinoa, oatmeal, and whole-wheat bread provide essential nutrients and fiber. They help maintain steady energy levels and support digestion.

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids that benefit your baby's brain development.

Fruits

Berries, oranges, apples, and bananas are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. They help boost your immune system and provide natural energy.

Dairy or Dairy Alternatives

Yogurt, milk, or fortified plant-based milk (like almond or soy milk) offers calcium and vitamin D, which are important for bone health.

