Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to make your brothers feel special?

Lifestyle
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19 (Monday).
Create or buy a Rakhi that represents something meaningful between you and your brother. It could feature his initials, a favorite color, or a symbol that reflects your bond.
Choose a gift that aligns with his hobbies or interests. Whether it's a book, gadget, or something he’s been eyeing, a thoughtful present shows you care.
Pour your heart into a handwritten letter. Share memories, express gratitude, and tell him what he means to you.
Compile photos, mementos, and notes into a scrapbook that takes him down memory lane. Relive your childhood and the fun times together.
Spend the day together doing something he loves. Whether it’s a movie marathon, a road trip, or a simple meal at his favorite place, quality time is priceless.
Cook or order his favorite dishes. A delicious meal can bring comfort and joy, making him feel cherished.
Sometimes, a simple, genuine hug says it all. Show your brother that he’s special with a warm embrace.