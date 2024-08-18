Lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2024: How to make your brothers feel special?

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 19 (Monday).

Image credits: Pixabay

Personalised Rakhi

Create or buy a Rakhi that represents something meaningful between you and your brother. It could feature his initials, a favorite color, or a symbol that reflects your bond.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Thoughtful Gifts

Choose a gift that aligns with his hobbies or interests. Whether it's a book, gadget, or something he’s been eyeing, a thoughtful present shows you care.

Image credits: Freepik

Handwritten letter

Pour your heart into a handwritten letter. Share memories, express gratitude, and tell him what he means to you.

Image credits: Pixabay

Memory Lane Scrapbook

Compile photos, mementos, and notes into a scrapbook that takes him down memory lane. Relive your childhood and the fun times together.

Image credits: Pixabay

Day out with brother

Spend the day together doing something he loves. Whether it’s a movie marathon, a road trip, or a simple meal at his favorite place, quality time is priceless.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Cook his favourite meal

Cook or order his favorite dishes. A delicious meal can bring comfort and joy, making him feel cherished.
 

Image credits: freepik

Heartfelt Hug

Sometimes, a simple, genuine hug says it all. Show your brother that he’s special with a warm embrace.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One